Admin Active To Handle Rain Situation: Sharjeel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the administration is actively responding to the rain situation across the province.
Addressing a press conference here Friday, he said that Mayor stayed awake all night to oversee drainage efforts in Karachi, while the Mayors of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas were also present on the spot.
Sharjeel said that their MPs and MNAs were on the ground and as long as the situation persists, they would continue to be present. The Chief Minister is personally visiting the rain-affected areas and the Irrigation Minister is also on duty at this time, he added.
The minister said that the government machinery was functional in all districts, including Karachi. He said that when natural disasters occur, it was not the job of governments to sit back, it was the job of governments to be in the field. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari had special instructions that everyone had to be present on the field, he said and added that the entire situation was being monitored by the leader of Pakistan People's Party Ms. Faryal Talpur herself and she had assigned the duties of MPs and MNAs from Karachi to remain present in the affected areas of all districts.
Sharing the data, he said that the highest rainfall in Sindh had been recorded in Badin district. Shaheed Fazil Rahu of Badin recorded the highest rainfall of 190 mm, 168 mm in Badin, 164 mm in Matli, 190 mm in Shaheed Fazil Raho, 118 mm in Talhar.
101 mm in Hyderabad city and 96 mm in rural areas of Hyderabad, 101 mm in Latifabad, 168 mm in Qasimabad, 157 mm in Mirpurkhas, 159 mm in Degree, 155 mm in Hussain Bakhsh Murree, 145 mm in Shujaabad, 136 mm in Sindhri 127 mm was recorded in Pithoro Umarkot, 120 mm in Kunri and 115 mm in Umarkot.
He said that there was no positive response from HESCO and SEPCO on our efforts to deal with emergency situations during rains. "I have also spoken to the Federal government and the Sindh Chief Minister has also issued instructions. Drainage is possible when the pumping machines are running, we have most of the machines running on electricity, and there have been problems due to electricity".
The senior minister stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributed solar panels yesterday, marking a significant turning point in Pakistan's history. He highlighted that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was providing free electricity to 200,000 families through solar panels.
Sharjeel Inam Memon urged other provinces to follow Sindh’s model. He suggested that other provinces should establish NICVDs, bring CyberKnife technology and facilitate free liver and kidney transplants and promising Sindh’s support in these initiatives. This would benefit all Pakistanis and save countless lives, he expressed.
He also highlighted the introduction of EV buses, pink buses and the upcoming launch of the first EV taxi.
Recent Stories
No space for those who left PTI during difficult times: Imran Khan
Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup
Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence
Security forces kill five terrorists in Balochistan
X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls feature
Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mutual prosperity
PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test match
PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight or tomorrow morning
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Lobbying Delegation for Minority congratulates member over selection in NSCW21 minutes ago
-
Less rainfall in post monsoon season to cause early onset of fog, smog: DG PMD31 minutes ago
-
Opposition members protest over empty row of ministers in Senate session40 minutes ago
-
Crackdown in ICT: 340 vehicles fined for token tax evasion41 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab burglary and bike theft gang: 11bikes and cash seized41 minutes ago
-
Five-day Asia-Pacific Advanced Network meeting concludes in Islamabad41 minutes ago
-
Search operation continued to overcome crimes50 minutes ago
-
Rehmani pays glowing tribute to struggle of Syed Ali Gilani50 minutes ago
-
CPO holds ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ in Civil Lines, women police stations51 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses sorrow over losses due to heavy rains, floods51 minutes ago
-
Search operation continued to eliminate crimes in district1 hour ago
-
Alhamra holds guitar and violin concert1 hour ago