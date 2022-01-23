Admin advises tourists to get weather updates before planning for Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on Sunday advised the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016.

According to a district administration spokesman, from Sunday morning, 5 AM to 5 PM, nearly 1468 vehicles entered in Murree while 953 went out of the hill station. He said, 1713 vehicles with tourists were present in Murree.

The spokesman informed that the tourists were being given information about weather updates and travel advisory at all entry point of Murree. He said that the tourists had been advised to take all due precautions.

The tourists had also been requested to follow the instructions being given at the entry points, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law was also being taken against parking rules violators. Rawalpindi District Administration had set up a special control room to facilitate the people particularly tourists, he added.

The control room was working round the clock under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Headquarters.

The citizens could contact the control room on 051-9292963. The personnel of Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Rescue-1122, Forest Department, IESCO, Civil Defence and other departments concerned were performing duties in the control room.

He said that comprehensive traffic plan was in place in Murree. Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in emergency, he added.

The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he said.

The spokesman informed that Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Friday night visited Murree and reviewed all the arrangements made to cope with any situation.

The Chief Secretary also paid a surprise visit to control room set up in Murree and expressed satisfaction on all the arrangements made by the administration, police and other departments concerned to facilitate the tourists.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Ameen Mengal and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tariq Farooq were also present.