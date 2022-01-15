Admin allows entry of vehicles in Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi/Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Rawalpindi here on Saturday allowed the entry of vehicles into Murree.

According to an order issued here, maximum 8,000 vehicles per day would be allowed entry in Murree from all entry points in normal weather conditions. This limit would not be applicable to the residents of Murree and AJK, official vehicles and Pak Army vehicles.

The Chief Traffic Officer, (CTO) Rawalpindi would devise a system to ensure that the traffic does not exceed the prescribed limit and would intimate well in time.

No entry would be allowed between 5 pm to 5 am except for emergency services, vehicles carrying POL/LPG and food items.

XEN Mechanical machinery and the CTO would have effective coordination with Pakistan Meteorological Department to set up, maintain, review and upgrade mechanism for early warnings to regulate traffic.

The City Police Officer, Rawalpindi and CTO Rawalpindi along with National Highways and Motorway Police would depute adequate police personnel for accurate count of incoming and outgoing vehicles and maintain a database of the net traffic count.