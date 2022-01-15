UrduPoint.com

Admin Allows Entry Of Vehicles In Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Admin allows entry of vehicles in Murree

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi/Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Rawalpindi here on Saturday allowed the entry of vehicles into Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi/Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Rawalpindi here on Saturday allowed the entry of vehicles into Murree.

According to an order issued here, maximum 8,000 vehicles per day would be allowed entry in Murree from all entry points in normal weather conditions. This limit would not be applicable to the residents of Murree and AJK, official vehicles and Pak Army vehicles.

The Chief Traffic Officer, (CTO) Rawalpindi would devise a system to ensure that the traffic does not exceed the prescribed limit and would intimate well in time.

No entry would be allowed between 5 pm to 5 am except for emergency services, vehicles carrying POL/LPG and food items.

XEN Mechanical machinery and the CTO would have effective coordination with Pakistan Meteorological Department to set up, maintain, review and upgrade mechanism for early warnings to regulate traffic.

The City Police Officer, Rawalpindi and CTO Rawalpindi along with National Highways and Motorway Police would depute adequate police personnel for accurate count of incoming and outgoing vehicles and maintain a database of the net traffic count.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Army Police Motorway Murree Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From

Recent Stories

India Mulls Ditching Some Foreign Defense Deals to ..

India Mulls Ditching Some Foreign Defense Deals to Boost Domestic Arms Industry ..

6 minutes ago
 15 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochi ..

15 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

22 minutes ago
 National Security policy is apolitical: Moeed Yusu ..

National Security policy is apolitical: Moeed Yusuf

22 minutes ago
 Quality education must for matchless progress: Aam ..

Quality education must for matchless progress: Aamir Dogar

23 minutes ago
 Prof Stanton predicts genocide in India: President ..

Prof Stanton predicts genocide in India: President

23 minutes ago
 FESCO to face LESCO in hockey cup

FESCO to face LESCO in hockey cup

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.