Admin asks transporters to provide relief to people by cutting fares

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The transporters of Rawalpindi district have been asked to provide relief to the people by cutting fares.

According to a district administration spokesman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Rawalpindi, Qasim Ijaz asked the transporters that in view of the reduction in fuel prices, the fares should be reduced by 20 percent.

The government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the people, he added.

In this regard, he directed the transporters to display fare reduction banners at their respective bus stands on which previous and current fares should be displayed prominently.

According to a spokesman, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal had also instructed the transporters to keep their waiting areas and washrooms neat and clean so that the people could be facilitated.

The spokesman informed that DC Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq had also directed the authorities concerned to provide more facilities to the passengers at Pirwadhai Bus Stand.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to ensure separate waiting areas for male and female with washroom facilities.

He had also instructed the administration not to allow entry of vehicles in the bus stand without checking fitness certificates.

