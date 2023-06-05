UrduPoint.com

Admin Assures All Possible Cooperation To Oil Tankers Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Admin assures all possible cooperation to Oil Tankers Association

Rawalpindi District Administration on Monday in a meeting held here with the delegation of Oil Tankers Association assured all possible cooperation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on Monday in a meeting held here with the delegation of Oil Tankers Association assured all possible cooperation.

ADC Finance and Planning Ramsha Javed and ADCG Nosheen Israr represented the district administration and assured the delegation that full transportation facilities would be provided within the limits of Rawalpindi.

Regular planning has been done so that in future the oil tankers do not face any difficulty.

The Oil Tankers Association thanked the Rawalpindi administration for its cooperation.

Related Topics

Oil Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

TDAP chief for promoting local industry

TDAP chief for promoting local industry

1 minute ago
 EU Extends Import Restrictions on Ukrainian Food P ..

EU Extends Import Restrictions on Ukrainian Food Products Until September 15

14 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to make anti-polio drive as succ ..

Steps being taken to make anti-polio drive as successful: DC Quetta

14 minutes ago
 PPP workers celebrate nomination of of Kashif Shor ..

PPP workers celebrate nomination of of Kashif Shoro as Mayor Hyderabad

14 minutes ago
 Young players successfully promoting different gam ..

Young players successfully promoting different games in Pakistan: Wasim

14 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observe ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observes World Environment Day

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.