Admin assures all possible cooperation to Oil Tankers Association

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on Monday in a meeting held here with the delegation of Oil Tankers Association assured all possible cooperation.

ADC Finance and Planning Ramsha Javed and ADCG Nosheen Israr represented the district administration and assured the delegation that full transportation facilities would be provided within the limits of Rawalpindi.

Regular planning has been done so that in future the oil tankers do not face any difficulty.

The Oil Tankers Association thanked the Rawalpindi administration for its cooperation.