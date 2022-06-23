UrduPoint.com

Admin Closes Supervisory Sale For Urea Fertilizers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Admin closes supervisory sale for urea fertilizers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The administration on the directives of the Punjab government has closed supervisory sale of urea fertilizer in four districts of the division, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal, urea fertilizer would be available at dealers and sub-dealer stores and the price of urea fertilizer would be Rs 1950 per bag which had been fixed by the Punjab Government.

The dealers had been directed to prominently display the rate list on the fertilizer sale points, he added.

The commissioner said that the farmers would not need to bring a card to get fertilize, adding, strict action would be taken against non-dealers, hoarders and fertilizer smugglers.

According to the portal, the stock verification process would continue, he said adding, the fertilizer dealers would maintain record of the warehouse/inventory.

Unannounced warehouses would be considered hoarding, he added.

Smuggling and hoarding of fertilizer would not be allowed and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators, he said.

The fertilizer movement would only be allowed in the division and province, he said, and informed that tie-up sales of DAP and urea fertilizers would be banned.

The fertilizer dealers should cooperate with the authorities concerned to ensure supply of urea fertilizer, he added.

He said, the authorities concerned would take strict action against profiteers and hoarders of the fertilizers.

More Stories From Pakistan

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997.

