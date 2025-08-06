Admin Committed To Citizens’ Welfare, Development: DC
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower, Musarrat Zaman held a meeting with Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ajab Gul and discussed various issues pertaining to the socio-economic developments of area.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Khalid Qayyum and Assistant Commissioner Wana were also present during the meeting.
The deputy commissioner said that concrete measures would be taken for the development and welfare of the people.
MPA Ajab Gul assured his full cooperation with the district administration and emphasized that serving the people of the region remained a top priority.
The Deputy Commissioner also met with a delegation of local journalists. He appreciated their services and highlighted the vital role journalism plays in shaping society.
He urged journalists to continue promoting a positive image of the region through constructive reporting.
Later, under the directives of the provincial government’s "Open Door Policy", the Deputy Commissioner held meetings with various tribal elders.
The elders raised several local issues and the DC directed the concerned departments to resolve these matters on a priority basis.
