Admin Committed To Ensuring Basic Facilities For Citizens: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Admin committed to ensuring basic facilities for citizens: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper, Asmatullah Wazir has said that the district administration is committed to safeguarding the rights of minorities.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation representing the local Christian community, who called on him here.

The meeting focused on discussing various matters pertaining to the community.

The DC assured that the government was taking concrete steps to ensure the welfare of minority communities and that every possible support would be provided to resolve their issues.

He added that relevant departments have been directed to take immediate action.

He was of the view that all citizens, regardless of religion or sect, are entitled to equal rights,” said the Deputy Commissioner and added that it was one of the top priorities of the government to provide basic facilities to every citizen.

The delegation lauded the administration for extending its cooperation.

APP/slm

