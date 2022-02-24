UrduPoint.com

Admin Conducts 1087 Raids To Check Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1087 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed fines of Rs 120,000 on 114 shopkeepers while three violators were sent behind the bars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had accelerated their ongoing operations to check profiteering, availability of daily use items and provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to remain in the field and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

The spokesman informed that raids were conducted in Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Taxila, Rawalpindi City and Saddar areas and action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators.

