Admin Conducts 15,663 Raids In Rwp Division; Imposes Rs 1,333,200 Fines On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 12:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :129 price magistrates of Rawalpindi division conducted 15,663 raids in four districts, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum and took action against profiteering and hoarding besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 1,333,200 against profiteers while four FIRs were also lodged during one week.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had directed the authorities concerned to accelerate its ongoing operations against profiteers and hoarders to provide relief to the citizens.

During a meeting, the Commissioner was informed that in 258 Union Councils of Rawalpindi Division, urea sale points had been set up where 6,372 fertilizer begs were available.

Similarly, 21 'Rehri bazaars' were also set up to provide essential items to the citizens at affordable rates.

The administration officers conducted 1,936 raids to check rates of sugar during last one week and imposed fines amounting to Rs 125,500 on the rules violators.

189 flour mills of Rawalpindi division were provided 852,712 wheat bags during the period. Total 2957 wheat flour sale points besides 127 DC counters were also set up in the division to facilitate the citizens.

The Commissioner said that it was the responsibility of the district administration to provide vegetables and other food items to the citizens at official rates and directed all the price magistrates to remain in the field and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers.

Cases should also be registered against the profiteers and hoarders and they should be sent behind the bars, he added.

The Commissioner had instructed the administration officers to ensure availability of urea at official rates, adding, rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

The Commissioner also instructed the Deputy Commissioners concerned to hold price control meetings weekly to evaluate performance of the price magistrates.

