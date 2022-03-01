Admin conducts 1581 raids to check profiteering; seals four shops

The district administration conducted 1581 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 76,000 fines on 159 shopkeepers while four shops were sealed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration conducted 1581 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 76,000 fines on 159 shopkeepers while four shops were sealed.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing daily review meeting of price control inspections directed the authorities concerned to accelerate their ongoing operations to check profiteering, availability of daily use items and provide relief to the citizens.

The commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and three violators were sent behind the bars during last 24 hours.

The meeting was informed that 397 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil while fines amounting to Rs 17,500 were imposed on 10 violators.

130 raids were conducted in Kahuta and 17 violators were imposed fines.

Raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City and Rwp Saddar division areas.

Three violators were arrested while four shops were sealed during operations against profiteers and hoarders.

The commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

