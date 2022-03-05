UrduPoint.com

Admin Conducts 1623 Raids To Check Profiteering; Arrest 20, Seals Six Shops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1623 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 314,000 fines on 157 shopkeepers while six shops were sealed and 20 violators were sent behind the bars.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing daily review meeting of price control inspections directed the authorities concerned to accelerate their ongoing operations to check profiteering, availability of daily use items and provide relief to the citizens.

The Commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and 20 violators were sent behind the bars during last 24 hours.

The meeting was informed that 371 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil while fines amounting to Rs 20,000 were imposed on seven violators.

69 raids were conducted in Kahuta and five violators were imposed fines. Raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City and Rwp Saddar division areas.

20 violators were arrested while six shops were sealed during operations against profiteers and hoarders.

The Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

