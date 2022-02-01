Admin conducts 1,936 raids to check prices of commodities

The administration conducted over 1,936 raids in four districts of the division to check prices of daily use items particularly rates of sugar during last one week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The administration conducted over 1,936 raids in four districts of the division to check prices of daily use items particularly rates of sugar during last one week.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, 189 flour mills of Rawalpindi division were provided 852,712 wheat bags during the period.

Total 2957 wheat flour sale points besides 127 DC counters were also set up in the division to facilitate the citizens.

He informed that the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had directed the administration officers that it was the responsibility of the district administration to provide vegetables and other food items to the citizens at official rates.

The price magistrates were also directed to remain in the field and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers.

Cases should also be registered against the profiteers and hoarders and they should be sent behind the bars, he added.

The administration officers were also ordered to ensure availability of urea at official rates, he added.

He said that in 258 Union Councils of Rawalpindi Division, urea sale points had been set up where 6,372 fertilizer begs were available.

