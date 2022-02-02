Admin conducts 1988 raids to check prices of daily use items: ADC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi district administration conducted 1988 raids in seven tehsils of Rawalpindi district on Wednesday to check prices of daily use items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration conducted 1988 raids in seven tehsils of Rawalpindi district on Wednesday to check prices of daily use items.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Capt (Rtd) Qasim Ijaz was informed chairing a meeting held to review the performance of the price magistrates of Rawalpindi district.

He directed the authorities concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against hoarders and profiteers.

The meeting was informed that the officers concerned were conducting raids on daily basis to check prices of daily use items. Strict action in accordance with the law was also being taken against hoarders and profiteers.

The price control teams were regularly conducting raids and fines were being imposed on profiteers. Special DC counters were also set up at all big stores of the division and 127 DC counters were functional in the division to provide essential commodities at official rates to the citizens.

The ADC directed the price magistrates to conduct surprise visits of different markets to ensure availability of daily use items on official rates and make all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

He said that action would also be taken against the officer concerned if the rate lists were not displayed at shops in any area.

No one should be allowed to violate the official rate list which is applicable to all stores and shops within the limits of Rawalpindi district.

The meeting was informed that action was taken against 214 violations while fines amounting to Rs 114,500 were imposed on the violators.

Seven shops were sealed while 12 shopkeepers were also sent behind the bars for violating the rules. 18 violations were checked in tehsil Gujar Khan during 525 raids while the violators were imposed fines amounting to Rs 13000.

In 180 raids conducted in Tehsil Kahuta, two shops were sealed and two violators were netted on 27 violations.

217 raids were conducted in Kalar Syedan and on 17 violations, Rs 7500 fines were imposed. Similarly, in 106 raids in Kotli Sattian, a shop was sealed and Rs 500 fine imposed on two violations.

The price magistrates conducted 64 raids in Murree and imposed Rs 1500 fine against three violators.

280 raids were conducted in Rawalpindi cantt and the price magistrate imposed Rs 10,500 fine on the violators while seven were also nabbed. Total 72 raids were conducted in Rawalpindi City area and on 14 violations, Rs 23,000 fine imposed besides two arrests and three shops sealed.

During 429 raids in Rawalpindi Saddar Baroni limits, fines amounting to Rs 25,500 were imposed for 79 violations while two shops were sealed.

A fine of Rs 25,000 was also imposed for 17 violations during 115 raids in Taxila Tehsil.