Admin Conducts 569 Raids To Check Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Rawalpindi District Administration on Monday conducted 569 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering and imposed Rs 29,000 fines on 33 shopkeepers while three shops were sealed besides netting three violators

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing daily review meeting of the price control inspections checked performance of the authorities concerned.

The Commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and three violators were sent behind the bars.

The meeting was informed that 221 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil and fines were imposed on the violators.

50 raids were also conducted in Kahuta and fines were imposed the violators. Raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City and Rwp Saddar division areas and the teams took action against the profiteers.

The Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner directed the officers concerned.

