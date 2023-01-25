Admin confiscates 120 wheat flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in an operation here on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and confiscated 120 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Rohullah on recovery of 120 wheat flour bags.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.