Admin Confiscates 650 Wheat Flour Bags

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 01:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in an operation here on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 650 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Mandra police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Ahmed on recovery of 650 wheat flour bags.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

