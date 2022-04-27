UrduPoint.com

Admin Continues Crackdown Against Overcharging; Imposes Rs 436,000 Fines

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 03:56 PM

Admin continues crackdown against overcharging; imposes Rs 436,000 fines

Administration conducted 1,700 raids in different areas of Rawalpindi city and imposed Rs 436,000 fines on shopkeepers for overcharging the customers during April

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Administration conducted 1,700 raids in different areas of Rawalpindi city and imposed Rs 436,000 fines on shopkeepers for overcharging the customers during April.

According to a spokesman, the authorities concerned took action in accordance with the law against 228 violations checked during raids.

He informed that 46 violators were also sent behind the bars while 55 shops were also sealed during the period.

He said the shopkeepers of various markets were imposed fines during surprise raids conducted by the magistrates.

The officers concerned had been directed to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

The administration was ensuring strict adherence to rate list of food items in markets particularly during Ramazan ul Mubarak, he added.

Cases were also being registered against the lawbreakers on the spot for overcharging and they were being sent behind the bars.

He said daily price-checking would continue unabated to provide relief to the citizens.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had directed the special price magistrates to continue raids against profiteers and hoarders and take strict action in accordance with the law without any discrimination.

395

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi Price April Market

Recent Stories

District Quality Control Board meeting held

District Quality Control Board meeting held

1 minute ago
 PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case sent ..

PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case sent to jail

1 minute ago
 vivo Y01 Launched in Pakistan — Featuring 5000mA ..

Vivo Y01 Launched in Pakistan — Featuring 5000mAh Battery and Trendy Design

16 minutes ago
 Turbat university holds second PSEB IT Training

Turbat university holds second PSEB IT Training

1 minute ago
 BTTN organizes Webinar on'Youth Development throug ..

BTTN organizes Webinar on'Youth Development through Education in Balochistan'

4 minutes ago
 LHC asks governor to administer oath to Punjab CM- ..

LHC asks governor to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect till April 28

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.