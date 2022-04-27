Admin continues crackdown against overcharging; imposes Rs 436,000 fines

Administration conducted 1,700 raids in different areas of Rawalpindi city and imposed Rs 436,000 fines on shopkeepers for overcharging the customers during April

According to a spokesman, the authorities concerned took action in accordance with the law against 228 violations checked during raids.

He informed that 46 violators were also sent behind the bars while 55 shops were also sealed during the period.

He said the shopkeepers of various markets were imposed fines during surprise raids conducted by the magistrates.

The officers concerned had been directed to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

The administration was ensuring strict adherence to rate list of food items in markets particularly during Ramazan ul Mubarak, he added.

Cases were also being registered against the lawbreakers on the spot for overcharging and they were being sent behind the bars.

He said daily price-checking would continue unabated to provide relief to the citizens.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had directed the special price magistrates to continue raids against profiteers and hoarders and take strict action in accordance with the law without any discrimination.

