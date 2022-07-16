Admin declares 76 polling stations sensitive in PP-7, Kahuta & Kallar Syedan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has declared 76 polling stations sensitive in PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan and decided to finalize foolproof security arrangements, deploying extra force to control law and order situation during by-elections to be held on July 17.

According to a spokesman, the administration had set up 28 special police pickets at different points in PP-7.

On the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the administration had established 266 polling stations and decided to deploy over 4,000 police personnel to maintain law and order on the by-election day, he added.

He said, the administration had declared 76 polling stations out of total 266 sensitive in the constituency. There are a total of 335,295 voters in PP-7, including 171,464 male and 163,831 female. PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan constituency falls under the constituency of NA-57.

36 male, 35 female and 195 combined polling stations have been set up while 600 lady cops would also be deployed at all polling stations on the by-election day.

The administration has divided PP-7 into two zones, five sectors and 15 sub-sectors to ensure security foolproof in the constituency.

37 quick response teams of Elite Commandos have been formed and 53 mobile teams would also patrol in the area. Authorities have provided 133 motorcycles and 8 motor vehicles to all polling stations to avoid any problem on the by-election day.

No one would be allowed to carry weapons, indulge in aerial firing and use loudspeakers and strict action would be taken in case of any violation, he added.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, the Regional Police Officer and the City Police Officer visited different areas in PP-7 to monitor the security arrangements.

RPO Imran Ahmed, during his visit, said: "We will take strict action against lawbreakers and they will be sent behind the bars. No one will be spared. Special security arrangements have been made for all sensitive polling stations in PP-7."