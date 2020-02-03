UrduPoint.com
Admin Dept Nominates Its PRO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:07 PM

The competent authority has nominated Noor ul Haq, Section Officer (B&D) as Public Relations Officer (PRO) of this department for projection of administration department's positive aspects and success stories

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The competent authority has nominated Noor ul Haq, Section Officer (B&D) as Public Relations Officer (PRO) of this department for projection of administration department's positive aspects and success stories.

The officer will project the positive aspects and success stories of the department and submit report/requisite information to the quarters concerned as and when required, said a notification issued here by the administration department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Monday.

