Admin Directed To Ensure Provision Of Washrooms At Petrol Pumps

Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

Admin directed to ensure provision of washrooms at petrol pumps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah has directed the Deputy Commissioners of the Division to ensure provision of neat and clean washrooms at all the petrol pumps.

The Commissioner instructed the DCs to ask the owners of the petrol pumps particularly of national highways, main district and tehsil roads to ensure provision of clean washrooms at petrol pumps.

He said that the existence of separate washrooms for men and women is essential for all the petrol pumps and it should be clearly written on all petrol pumps that separate washroom facility is available for men and women.

In addition to cleaning the washrooms, the availability of the air fresheners should also be ensured to facilitate the customers.

