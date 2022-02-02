Admin directed to utilize all resources to make 'Maah e Safai' campaign a success

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to make the ongoing 'Maah e Safai' campaign a success

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to make the ongoing 'Maah e Safai' campaign a success.

Chairing a meeting held here he instructed the administration to ensure cleanliness of all areas particularly streets, roads and public sector offices.

He said, all open manholes should be covered under the campaign and faulty street lights should also be repaired.

He said that he would conduct a surprise visit of the city areas to check the cleanliness campaign and performance of the officials concerned.

He also urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make 'Maah e Safai' campaign a success.

The Commissioner said that the campaign was launched to make the environment clean and the target could not be achieved without participation and cooperation of the citizens.

The administration on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was making efforts to clean all areas of Rawalpindi division under "Maah e Safai" cleanliness campaign which was launched on Jan 28 and continue till Feb 28.

He also directed the authorities concerned that the participation of all the departments and general public should be ensured and all the areas of Rawalpindi division should be focused.

Cleaning of streets and drainage of stagnant water should also be ensured to make the environment neat and clean, he said adding, apart from this, parks, playgrounds, graveyards, shrines, mosques and other places should also be cleaned besides ensuring desilting of sewerage lines under the campaign.

He said that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Water and Sanitation Authority and Municipal Corporation were playing a pivotal role to make the campaign a success.

All other departments were also directed to extend their full support to the departments concerned so that the targets set for the campaign could be achieved.

The authorities were also ordered to remove temporary and permanent encroachments under the campaign.

An awareness campaign had also been launched to make the people aware of the importance of cleanliness and encourage them to keep their environment clean, he said adding the authorities concerned were also directed to install dustbins at different points to facilitate the citizens.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner, Coordination, Saif Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, MD WASA Raja Shaukat, MD, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Owais Manzoor Tarar and other officers concerned while Deputy Commissioners of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal attended through video link.