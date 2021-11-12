Admin directs closure of 107 pollution causing crushing plants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Divisional administration Peshawar has directed the closure of 107 crushing plants causing environmental pollution in the region.

These plants are operating in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand and Khyber districts.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here with Commissioner, Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair.

Besides, all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), District Health Officers (DHOs), District food Officers (DFOs), District Social Welfare Officers and other concerned officers attended the meeting at large.

The divisional commissioner directed the closure of the pollution, creating crushing plants with immediate effect and furnishing a report within a period of 20 hours to him. He has also directed action against other pollution spreading factories in the region.