UrduPoint.com

Admin Directs Illegal Hydrants To Get NoC To Avoid Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Admin directs illegal hydrants to get NoC to avoid operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has directed the owners of illegal hydrants to get No-Objection Certificate (NoC) from the authorities concerned otherwise they would not be allowed to operate.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had launched an operation against illegal hydrants and sealed 15 in different areas.

Assistant Commissioner (AC), Saddar, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) jointly launched an operation against illegal hydrants and conducted raids in Adiala Road, Dahgal and Gorakhpur areas. More than 15 illegal hydrants were sealed while their motors and pumps were also confiscated.

He informed that the water supply to thousands of inmates in Adiala Jail and residents of aforesaid localities was also affected due to illegal hydrants.

The operation was led by AC, Saddar, Abdul Rehman, while Deputy Director WASA, Rana Shams-ur-Rehman, Chaudhry Akmal and Town Officer of MCR, Rafaqat Gondal took part in the operation and the illegal hydrants were sealed with the help of police.

The illegal hydrants were not only selling polluted water to the citizens at exorbitant prices, but they did not even get any registration from the authorities concerned, he added.

The AC informed that the illegal hydrants were causing shortage of ground water in these areas and creating problems for the residents.

The illegal hydrants were also selling water on exorbitant rates, he added.

The owners of such illegal water hydrants would not be allowed to exploit the situation and supply water to the citizens at exorbitant rates.

The owners had also been directed to register their hydrants immediately, he added.

He said that the operation would continue and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

Related Topics

Shortage Police Water Jail Road Gorakhpur Rawalpindi Saddar From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

5 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

14 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

14 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

14 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain fr ..

Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain from impeding constitutional aff ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.