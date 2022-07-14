Admin directs officials to facilitate residents during rain

Administrator district West Syed Shabih ul-Hassan has directed the concerned officials to facilitate the residents for proper dispose off the remains of sacrificial animals as well as to ensure cleanliness so as to provide a clean and healthy environment to the people

In a statement on Thursday, he directed the Mechanical and Electrical Horticulture department, B&R and Sanitation department to ensure that no negligence was done in drainage of rain water and removal of garbage from residential and commercial areas.

He observed that if cleaning should be continued on a permanent basis it will help provide clean environment to the people living in the district West.

While taking notice of the situation, he directed the heads and staff of all the concerned departments to be alert round the clock and keep a watchful eye on the flood situation in all the zones during the monsoon season.

He also ordered deployment of well-equipped officers and staff at the Rain Emergency Center.

Earlier, the Administrator West alongwith the officers visited various areas of Orangi, Surjani, Mominabad and Manghopir and reviewed the situation.