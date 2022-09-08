UrduPoint.com

Admin Dispatches Goods For Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :As part of its ongoing flood relief campaign, the tehsil municipal administration has dispatched relief goods for flood affected people of Rojhan in district Rajanpur.

Official of local administration, tehsil municipal administration and repre­sentatives of NGOs were present on the occasion.

At the relief goods dispatching ceremony held at tehsil municipal complex, assistant commissioner Fazail Mudassir has said that after receiving the SoS call of the local administration of Rojhan, the local administration under the supervision of Deputy commissioner Attock Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema and with collaboration of philanthropists and non-govern­mental organizations (NGOs) dispatched first batch of 400 tents for rehabilitation of flood victims.

He said that the second consignment of relief goods would be dispatched for the rehabilitation of flood affected people of Rajanpur soon. He lauded the efforts of the department teams, NGOs and phi­lanthropists of Hassanabdal for arranging relief aids for flood-stricken people.

