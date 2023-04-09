Admin distributes over 950,000 free flour bags among citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema has said that the administration had distributed over 950,000 free flour bags among the poor and deserving citizens in Rawalpindi district.

He informed that 11 mega centers were set up in Rawalpindi district to provide free flour to the citizens. Over 316,000 families had been provided relief under the scheme, he added.

He said that the target was set for the distribution of free flour among more than 483,000 families, adding, more than 1.4 million bags of flour would be distributed in Rawalpindi district.

The DC further said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure smooth distribution of free flour bags among the poor and deserving citizens and no untoward incident was reported in Rawalpindi.

The distribution of free flour would continue till 25th Ramadan, he said and informed that the administration was also taking strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers and hoarders.

He informed that he was visiting different free flour mega distribution points to review all the arrangements made to facilitate the citizens and inspect the process of providing free flour to the citizens. The supply of free flour would continue uninterruptedly in Rawalpindi district, he added.

Flour bags were being distributed among over 50,000 deserving people in Rawalpindi district on a daily basis, he informed.

He directed the officials concerned to treat the citizens who come to get flour with respect and negligence on part of the officials would not be tolerated.

He said efforts were being made to provide relief to the people and the administration under this initiative taken by the Punjab government was supplying flour to poor and deserving citizens.

The DC informed that the administration on the directives of the Punjab government had set up 11 mega points to supply free flour to poor and deserving people.

Hasan Waqar Cheema said five mega points were set up in Rawalpindi while one each established at tehsil level. Four desks were set up at each mega point, two for men and two for women, he added.

Over 232 trucking points were also established in Rawalpindi district particularly for Ramadan to facilitate the citizens, he said.

The administration had imposed fines amounting to over Rs 4 million on 1325 profiteers while 318 shopkeepers were sent behind the bars for profiteering and not displaying the rate lists.

The DC said, 23 FIRs were also lodged against profiteers and hoarders.

395