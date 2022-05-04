Admin, district Police, CTP take solid steps to facilitate tourists in Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration, district police and City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday took steps to maintain traffic flow and facilitate tourists in Murree.

According to a district administration spokesman, the officers of the district administration, district police and CTP were present in the field to monitor the situation. All possible steps were being taken to ease traffic flow and ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads of Murree, he added.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq were present in Murree and due to solid steps taken by the authorities concerned, traffic flow was totally under control in Murree, he added.

Noor ul Amin said, "Following the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, the CTP will not allow entry of more than 8000 vehicles into Murree." He said that Murree has parking spaces for only 3500 vehicles and urged the tourists to observe traffic rules on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic mess and any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Parking of the vehicles would not be allowed outside the parking areas. There would be a complete ban on illegal parking on the roads in Murree besides exit and entry points and cooking on the roadside, he added.

He asked the citizens to cooperate with the officials concerned of the district administration and CTP deployed in Murree to facilitate the tourists.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmed Khan also directed the officers to utilize all available resources besides taking all possible steps to ease traffic flow for facilitating the tourists in Murree.

He instructed the CPO and CTO to supervise all the arrangements while remaining in the field in Murree.

The RPO said that the tourists seeking help or in case of any emergency could contact traffic control room at 051-9269200 and tourist police helpline 1757 which was working round the clock.

CPO Umar Saeed Malik on Wednesday visited different areas of Murree and reviewed all the arrangements finalized to facilitate the tourists.

On the occasion, Superintendent of Police, Kohsar Haider Ali and SP Security Faisal Saleem were also present. SP Kohsar briefed the CPO about arrangements made to facilitate the tourists.

The CPO said as many as 360 officers and traffic wardens were deployed in Murree to ease traffic flow during Eid holidays.

Rawalpindi district police had also launched Murree Tourism Police for the convenience and protection of the tourists, he said adding, Murree Tourism Police initially have 150 police officers and personnel, a special tourist van, 03 specially prepared vehicles, 25 motorcycles and horse riding squad.

CTP were implementing a comprehensive traffic plan formulated for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and special arrangements were also made to assist the motorists in Murree, he added.

The traffic police had stopped movement of heavy vehicles on the roads leading to Murree to avoid any untoward incident. The additional traffic wardens were deployed in Murree to ensure smooth flow of traffic at the hill station during the Eid holidays, an official told APP.