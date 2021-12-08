Admin East for smooth execution of development works

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh Wednesday said that all possible efforts would be made to ensure smooth execution of development works in district East.

He was addressing the meeting on development works, said a statement.

Rehmatullah said that efforts should be made to facilitate the residents of district East through development works. Therefore, the officers should prepare a plan of action in this regard and show practical work, after which a clear change should be visible in the district.