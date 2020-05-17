Admin effectively deal with three-day lockdown

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::Dera administration and police in order to implement the SOPs and guideline issued by the government, took action against various commercial markets and different places of the city during the lockdown from Friday to Sunday.

According to details, Dera administration and police, like other cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, locked the shops from Friday to Sunday in strict compliance with the orders of the provincial government.

Circular Road, Topanwala Chowk, Commissioner Bazaar, Ponda Gate and other places and highways were sealed for traffic by erecting barriers and barbed wire.

Dera Police at various intersections and places continued patrolling to enforce Section 144.