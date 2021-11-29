Admin ensuring 20 kg wheat flour bag at Rs 1100 in Sahulat bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration is ensuring supply of 20 kg wheat flour bag to the citizens at Rs 1100 while so far over 4,00,000 bags were sold in the Sahulat Bazaars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration was making all-out efforts to control artificial price hike of sugar and wheat flour and it was taking solid steps to ensure supply of sugar and flour to the citizens in Sahulat bazaars on official rates.

Sugar was available at Rs. 90 per kg and flour was being supplied to the citizens at Rs 1100 per 20 kg bag.

Pulses were also being sold in all the Sahulat bazaars, Rs 5 less than open market and chicken for Rs 10 less.

The spokesman informed that the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah was regularly chairing meetings to review the prices of essential commodities.

He informed that the prices of flour and sugar were now stable in Rawalpindi district.

He said strict action in accordance with the law was taken against hoarders and profiteers in all tehsils of the district.

The magistrates had been able to control the hoarding of sugar as they imposed heavy fines on profiteers, he said.

