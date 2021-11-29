UrduPoint.com

Admin Ensuring 20 Kg Wheat Flour Bag At Rs 1100 In Sahulat Bazaars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:25 PM

Admin ensuring 20 kg wheat flour bag at Rs 1100 in Sahulat bazaars

Rawalpindi District Administration is ensuring supply of 20 kg wheat flour bag to the citizens at Rs 1100 while so far over 4,00,000 bags were sold in the Sahulat Bazaars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration is ensuring supply of 20 kg wheat flour bag to the citizens at Rs 1100 while so far over 4,00,000 bags were sold in the Sahulat Bazaars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration was making all-out efforts to control artificial price hike of sugar and wheat flour and it was taking solid steps to ensure supply of sugar and flour to the citizens in Sahulat bazaars on official rates.

Sugar was available at Rs. 90 per kg and flour was being supplied to the citizens at Rs 1100 per 20 kg bag.

Pulses were also being sold in all the Sahulat bazaars, Rs 5 less than open market and chicken for Rs 10 less.

The spokesman informed that the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah was regularly chairing meetings to review the prices of essential commodities.

He informed that the prices of flour and sugar were now stable in Rawalpindi district.

He said strict action in accordance with the law was taken against hoarders and profiteers in all tehsils of the district.

The magistrates had been able to control the hoarding of sugar as they imposed heavy fines on profiteers, he said.

/395

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Price Market All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

11 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati tal ..

Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati talents in private sector

11 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

26 minutes ago
 Egyptian Health Ministry Says No Passenger From So ..

Egyptian Health Ministry Says No Passenger From South Africa With Omicron Strain ..

20 seconds ago
 Biden Urged to Get More Assertive With Republicans ..

Biden Urged to Get More Assertive With Republicans to Win 2022 Elections - Repor ..

22 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks written arguments in Im ..

Islamabad High Court seeks written arguments in Imran Farooq murder case

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.