Admin Ensuring Supply Of 37,000 Flour Bags Daily At 74 Sale Points In Rwp

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Admin ensuring supply of 37,000 flour bags daily at 74 sale points in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Food Department is ensuring supply of nearly 37,000 wheat flour bags on daily basis in various markets and bazaars across the district as 74 wheat flour sale points were set up in different areas of the district to facilitate the citizens and ensure regular supply of the flour on subsidized rates.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, earlier, 60 wheat flour sale points were set up by the administration while on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan the number of the sale points was enhanced to 74 in different areas of Rawalpindi including city, cantt and saddar.

He informed that all the flour mills of the district were directed to supply 500 each subsidized wheat flour bags weighing 10 kg to the citizens daily.

He said the district administration teams were also monitoring the supply of wheat flour and action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators of the order.

In line with the directives of the district administration, the food department had launched a crackdown on flour mills for not providing the required quota, he added.

"The food department was taking action against hoarders and those involved in the cartelisation of wheat causing a price hike as we have a surplus of agricultural commodities in the Rawalpindi division," he added.

Responding to a question, he said there was no flour shortage in the district, adding an ample quantity of flour was available at all sale points.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored 24/7 to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

