Admin establishes model Ramadan Bazaar in Rawalpindi to facilitate citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz, has established a model Ramadan Bazaar in Rawalpindi to facilitate the citizens.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, the model Ramadan Bazaar had been set up at Chor Chowk in Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner during a visit today identified the place near Nawaz Sharif Park to set up vegetable and fruit market and instructed Assistant Commissioner city to make the wholesale market functional by tomorrow.

In this market, space had also been allocated for the wholesale stalls as well as retailers and handcarts, Engr. Aamir Khattak said adding, model Ramadan Bazaar is a good initiative of the Punjab government to provide relief to the citizens.

The administration would ensure the sale of vegetables and fruits at a low price in the model Ramadan bazaar, he informed.

Apart from Rawalpindi, 35 stalls had also been set up in Attock, 30 in Jhelum, 22 in Chakwal/Talagang and 10 stalls in Murree to ensure provision of daily use items at affordable rates.

Model Ramadan Bazaars had been set up at Chor Chowk in Rawalpindi, GPO Chowk in Murree, Sabzi Mandi Road in Attock, Machine Mahalla in Jhelum and Peerwal Road in Chakwal, the Commissioner said.

He further informed that the food items were available at subsidized rates in the markets.

The Model Ramadan Bazaar would remain open for the public during the entire Ramazan ul Mubarik month, Engr. Aamir Khattak said and informed that the fruits, vegetables and other commodities would be available to the public at affordable prices in the markets.

Zero tolerance policy would be followed regarding the attendance of the officers and personnel posted in Model Ramadan Bazaar, he said.

It is an act of worship to provide convenience to the people in the blessed month of Ramadan, the Commissioner added.