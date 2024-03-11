Open Menu

Admin Establishes Model Ramadan Bazaar In Rawalpindi To Facilitate Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Admin establishes model Ramadan Bazaar in Rawalpindi to facilitate citizens

Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz, has established a model Ramadan Bazaar in Rawalpindi to facilitate the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz, has established a model Ramadan Bazaar in Rawalpindi to facilitate the citizens.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, the model Ramadan Bazaar had been set up at Chor Chowk in Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner during a visit today identified the place near Nawaz Sharif Park to set up vegetable and fruit market and instructed Assistant Commissioner city to make the wholesale market functional by tomorrow.

In this market, space had also been allocated for the wholesale stalls as well as retailers and handcarts, Engr. Aamir Khattak said adding, model Ramadan Bazaar is a good initiative of the Punjab government to provide relief to the citizens.

The administration would ensure the sale of vegetables and fruits at a low price in the model Ramadan bazaar, he informed.

Apart from Rawalpindi, 35 stalls had also been set up in Attock, 30 in Jhelum, 22 in Chakwal/Talagang and 10 stalls in Murree to ensure provision of daily use items at affordable rates.

Model Ramadan Bazaars had been set up at Chor Chowk in Rawalpindi, GPO Chowk in Murree, Sabzi Mandi Road in Attock, Machine Mahalla in Jhelum and Peerwal Road in Chakwal, the Commissioner said.

He further informed that the food items were available at subsidized rates in the markets.

The Model Ramadan Bazaar would remain open for the public during the entire Ramazan ul Mubarik month, Engr. Aamir Khattak said and informed that the fruits, vegetables and other commodities would be available to the public at affordable prices in the markets.

Zero tolerance policy would be followed regarding the attendance of the officers and personnel posted in Model Ramadan Bazaar, he said.

It is an act of worship to provide convenience to the people in the blessed month of Ramadan, the Commissioner added.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Murree Visit Road Sale Rawalpindi Price Chakwal Jhelum Attock Market From Ramadan

Recent Stories

CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan

CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores

AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores

5 minutes ago
 Operations underway to drain rainwater from variou ..

Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing C ..

Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal

5 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agricul ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for respo ..

7 minutes ago
 Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 20 ..

Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-24

7 minutes ago
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available ..

Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur

7 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment in murder case

Court awards life imprisonment in murder case

7 minutes ago
 Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in he ..

Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS

7 minutes ago
 ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for busines ..

ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community

7 minutes ago
 Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mech ..

Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism

7 minutes ago
 Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh

Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan