Admin evacuates 700 stranded vehicles from Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Nearly 700 vehicles stranded in heavy snowfall were evacuated on Saturday night from Murree.

According to a district administration spokesman, all-out efforts were made by the departments concerned on Saturday night and the authorities concerned, on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, utilized all available resources to evacuate the citizens from the roads blocked due to heavy snowfall.

Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police, Punjab were monitoring the relief and rescue operation. All main roads of Murree had been cleared for traffic, he said.

About 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree on Saturday night as Rawalpindi police, district administration and Pakistan Army personnel remained active the whole night.

Due to heavy snowfall, 20 to 25 big trees fell down on the roads blocking the thoroughfares, he said adding, all the stranded tourists were rescued before Saturday night and taken to safe places.

During last 24 hours, more than 500 families were rescued, he added.

RPO Rawalpindi, CPO Rawalpindi, CTO Rawalpindi and DSP Murree remained engaged in the operation till late night, he informed.

Jhika Gali to Lower Topa Express Highway and Jhika Gali to Lawrence College were perfectly clear for vehicular traffic, the spokesman said.

Guldana to RMK road was also cleared while the traffic coming from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Murree was closed.

More than 1000 personnel of Rawalpindi Police and Traffic Police took part in the rescue operation, he informed.

Police personnel were deployed on Murree road and the tourists were not being allowed to go to Murree. The roads would also remain closed on Sunday, he added.

Additional personnel and heavy machinery were sent to Murree on emergency basis as per instructions of Punjab Chief Minister, he said.

All the public and private hospitals in Murree also remained alert to deal with any emergency situation, he informed.

The spokesman said Chief Minister Punjab to visit all the affected areas of Murree today. The Chief Minister would be briefed about relief and rescue operations in Murree.