Admin Evolves Mechanism To Control Inflation In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Local district authority arranged meeting in order to evolve mechanism to monitor demand and supply of edibles amid rising inflation across the district.

Addressing a meeting arranged here Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad Dogar directed the subordinate staff to get assured of displaying price list at shops, and give warning to the merchants violating the order.

He got curious particularly about transport fares on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, saying that it must not overcharged by the transporters on the occasion.

The AC ordered to run anti-dengue drive on war-footing basis with informing people about hazard of mosquito-borne infectious disease.

He sought report on lands' occupation from revenue officers, as well as development on free- of- cost flour distribution among deserving strata of society.

The chair was informed that there was a clear reduction in the rush witnessed at flour distribution centres.

Officials of the departments concerned attended the meeting.

