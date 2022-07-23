UrduPoint.com

Admin Fails 20 Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour; Confiscates 13,128 Bags

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq confiscating 13,128 bags, failed 20 bids to smuggle wheat and flour.

According to a district administration spokesman, crackdown was conducted under the supervision of DC Rawalpindi on the directives of Commissioner, Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal.

The food department and Rawalpindi district police impounded 20 vehicles loaded with wheat and flour which were involved in illegal transportation of wheat and flour.

Deputy Director, Food Rawalpindi Division Shahid Yaqoob, District Food Controller, Rawalpindi Waheed Ahmed, District Food Controller Attock Abdul Majid and other officers took part in the crackdown.

10,183 wheat bags weighing up to 50 kg loaded on 17 vehicles and 3055 flour bags weighing up to 20 kg loaded on three vehicles were confiscated.

As per directives of the court, the confiscated wheat and flour would be sold in the open market on the market rate, he added.

Tahir Farooq said that no one would be allowed to indulge in wheat and flour smuggling and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the lawbreakers.

He said, the operation against wheat and flour smugglers would continue.

The DC said that the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

The spokesman said that the authorities had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to monitor the movement of wheat round the clock and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored 24/7 to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

Rawalpindi district police and the Food Department on the special directives of Punjab government had also set up five special pickets at exit points of Rawalpindi district to control wheat smuggling. According to a police spokesman, special pickets were established in Naseerabad area, Hakla Interchange, Gangu Bahadur, HMC road and Brahama Interchange.

