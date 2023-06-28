Admin finalizes all arrangements to facilitate tourists in Murree on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration, on the special instruction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has finalized all the arrangements to facilitate tourists in Murree during Eid ul Azha holidays.

According to a Commissioner's Office Spokesman, all-out efforts would be made to ensure the safety of the tourists and provide them with all possible facilities, particularly during Eid ul Azha holidays.

Earlier, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha had instructed the authorities concerned including the police to finalize all the arrangements by June 26 to facilitate tourists in Murree, he informed.

He said Murree is a centre of tourism and tourists from all over Pakistan come to enjoy the beauty of the 'Queen of Hills', particularly during the summer season.

All possible facilities would be provided to the tourists coming to Murree to enjoy pleasant weather during the summer season, he said adding, Dr. Jamal Nasir, the Caretaker Minister for Primary Health and Population Welfare along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha and Regional Police Officer, Syed Khurram Ali during a visit also reviewed arrangements.

The authorities were directed to finalize arrangements keeping in view the forecast of heavy rains during Eid ul Azha holidays.

Seven facilitation centres had been established for tourists in Murree while a control room had been set up for monitoring. For the convenience of tourists, pamphlets were also kept at the facilitation centres, which contain all the contact numbers required to deal with an emergency, and there was also a map to guide the tourists.

He said that representatives of all administrative institutions, including Murree administration, police, Rescue 1122, tourism department, health department, and civil defence, would remain present at the centres to provide awareness to the tourists.

He said the medical staff would be present round the clock and these arrangements would continue in July and August as well.

The spokesman said that the Murree administration was fully active to guide tourists and the traffic management plan would be fully implemented.

He said facilitation centres had been established at GPO Chowk, Kashmir Point, Jhika Gali, Barian, Lower Topa, Guldna and Satra Mail.

The spokesman informed that special cleanliness arrangements would also be made to maintain the environment of Murree. Best security arrangements were made in Murree and additional personnel had been provided, he said adding, a formal security plan had been prepared for Eid.

It was the responsibility of the administration to provide facilities to the tourists, which would be carried out in an efficient manner and for this purpose, all administrative officers would be present in Murree, he added.

He informed that over 285 traffic wardens and officers would perform duties in Murree to regulate traffic. Special check posts had been set up at entry and exit points of Murree, he added.

The spokesman informed that over 700 cops to ensure security in Murree during Eid ul Azha holidays.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Capt. (r) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi also visited Murree and directed the officers concerned to make foolproof security arrangements for the tourists.