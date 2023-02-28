UrduPoint.com

Admin Finalizes Arrangements For Digital Census To Start On March 1

Published February 28, 2023

Admin finalizes arrangements for digital census to start on March 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to launch the first-ever digital population census in Rawalpindi Division from March 1.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chattha had finalized all the arrangements for the digital census.

The Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements on an emergency basis, he said.

The Commissioner had also instructed the officers to perform their duties with commitment and dedication and warned that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The Deputy Commissioners of the division were directed to ensure the establishment of a control room and the provision of funds for the census.

The authorities of all the departments were also directed to nominate their focal persons for coordination at the district and tehsil level to review the administrative issues and remove the problems if any.

The spokesman informed that the Police on the directives of RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali had also finalized foolproof security arrangements for the census.

The RPO had directed the District Police Officers of the region to finalize the best arrangements in this regard.

According to Regional Coordinator Census, Syed Hasan Raza, 9,362 blocks had been established for the census in Rawalpindi Division in which a total of 5,610 supervisors and enumerators would perform duties.

Two enumerators in each block would perform census duties, he said and informed 5,545 tabs were distributed across the division.

He said that the digital census would be started across the country from March 1 in which teams would visit door to door to collect data and the census would be completed within one month.

