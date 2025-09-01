Admin Finalizes Arrangements For Rabi-ul-Awal Processions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:21 PM
A key meeting was convened under the chair of Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gul, to finalize preparations for the Rabi-ul-Awal processions
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A key meeting was convened under the chair of Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gul, to finalize preparations for the Rabi-ul-Awal processions.
According to official spokesperson here on Monday, the meeting was attended by organizers of the Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions and representatives from relevant departments.
The meeting reviewed procession routes and issued directives on traffic management, security plans, sanitation, and uninterrupted electricity supply.
On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gul emphasized the need for close coordination among departments to effectively manage emergencies.
She urged procession organizers to maintain close contact with the administration and promote peace and brotherhood among participants. She said that the district administration is committed to ensuring peaceful processions, utilizing all resources.
Organizers expressed satisfaction with administrative efforts and assured full cooperation for a successful event.
