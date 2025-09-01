Open Menu

Admin Finalizes Arrangements For Rabi-ul-Awal Processions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:21 PM

Admin finalizes arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal processions

A key meeting was convened under the chair of Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gul, to finalize preparations for the Rabi-ul-Awal processions

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A key meeting was convened under the chair of Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gul, to finalize preparations for the Rabi-ul-Awal processions.

According to official spokesperson here on Monday, the meeting was attended by organizers of the Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions and representatives from relevant departments.

The meeting reviewed procession routes and issued directives on traffic management, security plans, sanitation, and uninterrupted electricity supply.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gul emphasized the need for close coordination among departments to effectively manage emergencies.

She urged procession organizers to maintain close contact with the administration and promote peace and brotherhood among participants. She said that the district administration is committed to ensuring peaceful processions, utilizing all resources.

Organizers expressed satisfaction with administrative efforts and assured full cooperation for a successful event.

Recent Stories

Floods badly hit Malakand, Hazara divisions: Chief ..

Floods badly hit Malakand, Hazara divisions: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa A ..

36 seconds ago
 Customs seizes smuggled Iranian diesel worth over ..

Customs seizes smuggled Iranian diesel worth over Rs. 2 million

37 seconds ago
 6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi

6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi

38 seconds ago
 16 more evacuated as flood emergency continues

16 more evacuated as flood emergency continues

39 seconds ago
 Admin finalizes arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal proc ..

Admin finalizes arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal processions

43 seconds ago
 PM leaves for Beijing after summit meeting in Tian ..

PM leaves for Beijing after summit meeting in Tianjin

4 minutes ago
Fakhar u Zaman visits SM protective embankment in ..

Fakhar u Zaman visits SM protective embankment in Matiari

4 minutes ago
 FGEHA DG implements stern measures for ensuring di ..

FGEHA DG implements stern measures for ensuring discipline

4 minutes ago
 CM visits flood relief camp near Trimmu Barrage in ..

CM visits flood relief camp near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang

4 minutes ago
 DIG issues strict security directives to ensure pe ..

DIG issues strict security directives to ensure peace on Eid Milad Nabi

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focus ..

Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focuses on social sector reforms: C ..

8 minutes ago
 Qaiser Sheikh offers 18 months’ salary for flood ..

Qaiser Sheikh offers 18 months’ salary for flood relief

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan