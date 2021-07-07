UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Admin Finalizes Arrangements For Sale Of Sacrificial Animals In Rwp Distt

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:41 PM

Admin finalizes arrangements for sale of sacrificial animals in Rwp distt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration has finalized all the arrangements to set up 10 cattle markets for sale of sacrificial animals in Rawalpindi district.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan, would set up 10 approved cattle markets for Eid-ul-Adha.

In Rawalpindi, cattle markets of sacrificial animals would be set up at Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills Rawalpindi Cantt, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Adiala Road and Chakri Road near Al-Haram City.

Gujar Khan cattle market would be set up near Domeli Bridge while the sale point of sacrificial animals of Murree Tehsil would be near Lower Bazar Murree. Kalar Syedan Mandi would be at Mangle bypass, he added.

Similarly, Kotli Sattian sale point of sacrificial animals would be near Chovera Bazar near Rescue-1122 office and Kahuta cattle market would be near Tanki Road near Chan Shah, Kahuta.

Taxila and Wah Cantt cattle markets would be set up at G.T.Road Wah Cantt near Sharif Hospital Stop, HIT Taxila, Sunday Bazar Timber Market Road and POF near Wah Cantt.

He advised the citizens that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, all possible precautionary measures should be adopted to avoid Corona and Congo viruses.

In order to protect the citizens from the Congo virus, clean the markets as well as ensure the health and hygiene of the animals.

The administration has restricted free movement of sacrificial animals inside the city so that it could properly spray the animals at the entry points to ensure their protection from Congo virus.

The administration has directed the officials of livestock department to set up camps at all entry points to spray the animals against the tick.

The teams of livestock department would also continue anti-Congo spray in and at main entries of the cattle markets.

/395

Related Topics

Punjab Murree Road Sale Rawalpindi Congo Kotli Kahuta Taxila Sunday Market All From Housing

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Pope Francis on successful surge ..

16 minutes ago

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

46 minutes ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

1 hour ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.