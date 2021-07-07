Admin finalizes arrangements for sale of sacrificial animals in Rwp distt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration has finalized all the arrangements to set up 10 cattle markets for sale of sacrificial animals in Rawalpindi district.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan, would set up 10 approved cattle markets for Eid-ul-Adha.

In Rawalpindi, cattle markets of sacrificial animals would be set up at Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills Rawalpindi Cantt, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Adiala Road and Chakri Road near Al-Haram City.

Gujar Khan cattle market would be set up near Domeli Bridge while the sale point of sacrificial animals of Murree Tehsil would be near Lower Bazar Murree. Kalar Syedan Mandi would be at Mangle bypass, he added.

Similarly, Kotli Sattian sale point of sacrificial animals would be near Chovera Bazar near Rescue-1122 office and Kahuta cattle market would be near Tanki Road near Chan Shah, Kahuta.

Taxila and Wah Cantt cattle markets would be set up at G.T.Road Wah Cantt near Sharif Hospital Stop, HIT Taxila, Sunday Bazar Timber Market Road and POF near Wah Cantt.

He advised the citizens that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, all possible precautionary measures should be adopted to avoid Corona and Congo viruses.

In order to protect the citizens from the Congo virus, clean the markets as well as ensure the health and hygiene of the animals.

The administration has restricted free movement of sacrificial animals inside the city so that it could properly spray the animals at the entry points to ensure their protection from Congo virus.

The administration has directed the officials of livestock department to set up camps at all entry points to spray the animals against the tick.

The teams of livestock department would also continue anti-Congo spray in and at main entries of the cattle markets.

