UrduPoint.com

Admin Finalizes Contingency Plan During Heavy Snowfall

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Admin finalizes contingency plan during heavy snowfall

Rawalpindi district administration on Friday finalized a contingency plan to deal with any emergency during heavy rain and snowfall in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on Friday finalized a contingency plan to deal with any emergency during heavy rain and snowfall in Murree.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, the plan was finalized in a meeting held here to review all the arrangements made for winter season to ensure quick and timely relief and rescue operations.

He said, a contingency plan was finalized to deal with any emergency, adding, although, natural calamities are beyond control but the damages could be reduced through disaster management.

Two control rooms would be set up at DC office, Rawalpindi and Assistant Commissioner Office, Murree for the next spell of rain and snowfall predicted for next few days.

The control rooms would work round the clock to give quick response to the complaints of the citizens and ensure that they were provided with the required assistance as well as complete guidance, he added.

The focal persons from all the departments concerned would perform their duties in the control rooms.

The DC further informed that during winter season an Additional Deputy Commissioner and three Assistant Commissioners including AC Murree and AC Kahuta would be stationed in Murree.

According to the new plan, the main focus would be on snow removal operations and traffic management.

There would be regulated entry during such spells and maximum 8,000 vehicles would be allowed to enter Murree.

He directed all the departments concerned especially health department to extend full cooperation to the rescue personnel in any emergency so that fast and effective response could be provided.

The meeting was attended by City Police Officer, Sajjad Kaiyni, Additional Deputy Commissioner, General,Qasim Mehmood, Chief Officer, District Health Authority, Dr. Faiza, District Emergence Officer, Rescue-1122,Ali Hussain, CO Municipal Corporation, Civil Defense Officers and the officers of other departments concerned.

Related Topics

Police Snow Murree Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Kahuta Muhammad Ali National University All From

Recent Stories

US Democrats' Bill on Sanctions Against Russia Lar ..

US Democrats' Bill on Sanctions Against Russia Largely 'Symbolic' - Expert

3 minutes ago
 1200 candidates appear in DPT entrance exam at JSM ..

1200 candidates appear in DPT entrance exam at JSMU

3 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to continue struggle for right to self-d ..

Kashmiris to continue struggle for right to self-determination: Behenji

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt activates 130-bed Isolation Center

KP Govt activates 130-bed Isolation Center

3 minutes ago
 LUMHS organizes ASAMI conference

LUMHS organizes ASAMI conference

6 minutes ago
 20 kanal land in Hayatabad vacated from grabbers, ..

20 kanal land in Hayatabad vacated from grabbers, encroachment removed

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.