Admin finalizes contingency plan during heavy snowfall

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on Friday finalized a contingency plan to deal with any emergency during heavy rain and snowfall in Murree.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, the plan was finalized in a meeting held here to review all the arrangements made for winter season to ensure quick and timely relief and rescue operations.

He said, a contingency plan was finalized to deal with any emergency, adding, although, natural calamities are beyond control but the damages could be reduced through disaster management.

Two control rooms would be set up at DC office, Rawalpindi and Assistant Commissioner Office, Murree for the next spell of rain and snowfall predicted for next few days.

The control rooms would work round the clock to give quick response to the complaints of the citizens and ensure that they were provided with the required assistance as well as complete guidance, he added.

The focal persons from all the departments concerned would perform their duties in the control rooms.

The DC further informed that during winter season an Additional Deputy Commissioner and three Assistant Commissioners including AC Murree and AC Kahuta would be stationed in Murree.

According to the new plan, the main focus would be on snow removal operations and traffic management.

There would be regulated entry during such spells and maximum 8,000 vehicles would be allowed to enter Murree.

He directed all the departments concerned especially health department to extend full cooperation to the rescue personnel in any emergency so that fast and effective response could be provided.

The meeting was attended by City Police Officer, Sajjad Kaiyni, Additional Deputy Commissioner, General,Qasim Mehmood, Chief Officer, District Health Authority, Dr. Faiza, District Emergence Officer, Rescue-1122,Ali Hussain, CO Municipal Corporation, Civil Defense Officers and the officers of other departments concerned.