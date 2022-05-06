Admin finalizes perfect arrangements to facilitate tourists in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Over 50,000 tourists visited the most famous hill station of Pakistan, Murree which attracted a huge influx of tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays while Rawalpindi district and Murree administration had finalized perfect arrangements to facilitate tourists in Murree.

Great rush was witnessed during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in 'Malka-e-Kohsar' as over 25,000 vehicles entered in Murree and the tourists from across the country reached 'Queen of the Mountains' to enjoy pleasant weather.

According to a district administration spokesman, Rawalpindi district and Murree administration had finalized all the arrangements to ensure security of the visitors and facilitate the tourists in Murree particularly during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

Murree administration along with police, Murree tourism police and City Traffic Police worked day and night to ensure safety of the tourists.

Four tourist facilitation desks were set up at Jhika Gali, Kuldana, Barrian and Lower Topa and public announcement systems were installed at Jhika Gali and GPO Chowk.

The staff of Tehsil Municipal Authority along with Rescue 1122 and tourist police was deployed at major tourist points, specially GPO Chowk to give a quick response in any emergency.

The spokesman informed that the Hotel Association alongwith Tehsil Administration had also set up a desk at GPO chowk to resolve complaints of the tourists.

Awareness pamphlets containing advisory and emergency contact numbers were also shared with the tourists and awareness banners were also displayed at prominent places.

A special control room was set up which was working round the clock and responded to several emergency calls. Major repair work of several roads along with beautification work was also done to facilitate the tourists, he added.

The DC urged the tourists to observe traffic rules on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic mess and any untoward incident during summer season. Special teams had also been formed to facilitate the tourists, he said adding, parking of the vehicles was not allowed outside the parking areas.

"The beautiful climate of Murree during summer attracts a large number of tourists so motorists face severe traffic congestion," he said adding that traffic moves even slower due to heavy traffic load.

He said, the DC had advised the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines, speeding and taking selfies in the middle of the roads.

Rawalpindi district police had launched Murree Tourism Police for the convenience and protection of the tourists. Patriata and Pahguari Police Stations had also been made functional for the safety and service of citizens and tourists. A specially trained force had been deployed for Murree Tourism Police, he added.

The officers of the district administration, district police and CTP were present in the field to monitor the situation. All possible steps were taken to ease traffic flow particularly during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads of Murree, he added.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq visited Murree and reviewed all the arrangements. Due to solid steps taken by the authorities concerned, traffic flow was under control in Murree during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, he informed.

Murree tourism police were working round the clock to facilitate the tourists, he said adding, the visitors in case of any emergency could contact Police Helpline 15 or Murree Tourism Police Helpline 1757.

/395