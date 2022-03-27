UrduPoint.com

Admin Finalizes Tight Security Arrangements For Rallies, Processions In City

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Admin finalizes tight security arrangements for rallies, processions in city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration and police on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal on Sunday made tight security arrangements to ensure law and order in Rawalpindi.

According to a district administration spokesman, over 2500 cops were deployed to ensure law and order in the city while over 370 traffic wardens had also been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads. 17 entry points of the city were also being covered and proper security arrangements were made there, he added.

He informed that a special control room had been set up here at the Commissioner's Office to monitor law and order situation during rallies and processions of the political parties.

The administration had finalized all the arrangements on Saturday to provide foolproof security to processions and rallies of different political parties.

He informed that a control room had been set up here to improve security arrangements and strengthen the monitoring system.

The control room was working round the clock and the focal persons nominated by the departments concerned were performing duties in the control room.

Complete monitoring of the routes of the rallies of political parties was being ensured through the control room, he added.

The holidays of all the officers and officials concerned throughout the division had been canceled, he said adding, special instructions had also been issued to the officers concerned to ensure attendance of all the staff.

Emergency had also been declared in the hospitals while Civil Defence and Rescue-1122 were put on high alert to cope with any emergency situation.

The officers concerned had also been assigned special duties at entry and exit points and directed to monitor all the arrangements.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said that the enemies of Pakistan always try to exploit such situation so that the peace and order of the country could be destroyed by spreading hatred and malice.

He urged the citizens to play their active role for peace and security of the country by discouraging such vicious elements as well as identifying them.

