Admin finalizes tight security arrangements for PML-N workers' convention

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district administration and police on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division here on Sunday finalized tight security arrangements for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers' convention.

According to a district administration spokesman, over 1100 cops were deployed to ensure law and order in the city while 115 traffic wardens had also been deployed to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on city roads. 17 entry points of the city were also being covered and proper security arrangements were made there, he added.

He informed me that a special control room had been set up here to monitor the law and order situation during the workers' convention.

The administration had finalized all the arrangements on Saturday to provide foolproof security to the workers' convention.

A police spokesman informed that City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had also reviewed the security arrangements and issued instructions to further enhance security.

He directed the authorities concerned to implement Standard Operating Procedures to ensure foolproof security.

He informed me that a control room had been set up here to improve security arrangements and strengthen the monitoring system.

The officers concerned had also been assigned special duties at entry and exit points and directed to monitor all the arrangements.

He urged the citizens to play an active role in the peace and security of the country by discouraging vicious elements as well as identifying them.

According to PML-N Metropolitan President, Sardar Naseem, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz is visiting different cities for the rejuvenation of her party and she is all set to arrive here to address a workers' convention.

He informed that Maryam Nawaz would be accorded a warm welcome by local party leaders and supporters who would join their chief organiser on Peshawar Road. Initially, the PML-N power show was planned at Liaquat Bagh, but the convention was moved to the Cantonment area to facilitate the supporters from other tehsils of the district.

Sardar Naseem told that the PML-N wanted to hold a convention at a place that supporters could easily access. Since it was going to be a maiden visit of Maryam Nawaz after taking over as the party chief organiser, the workers have decided to hold the convention on one of the major roads in the city, he added.

"All the arrangements for the 'historic workers convention' had been completed, and Maryam Nawaz would be accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival in the city," he said.