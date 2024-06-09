Open Menu

Admin Finalizing Arrangements At Public Transport Terminals To Facilitate Passengers

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The district administration is finalizing the best possible arrangements at the terminals of public transport to facilitate passengers across Rawalpindi division.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, had directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division that all arrangements should be finalized at the terminals as soon as possible. 

The Commissioner had also directed the DCs to finalize arrangements to conduct raids, he informed. 

The DCs were instructed to ensure that the arrangements are finalized, particularly at bus stands and terminals, rest areas, and petrol pumps. 

The cleanliness of toilets and prayer areas should be ensured, as the commissioner directed, and clean drinking water should also be provided to the passengers.

 

Tuck shops would not be allowed to sell any substandard or expired food items, the spokesman said, and informed that, on the orders of the Commissioner, the authorities would ensure implementation of the notified fares on public transport, the fitness of the vehicles, action against overloading, etc. 

The fares would be displayed at prominent places on the vehicles, he said. 

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against illegal LPG cylinders in public and commercial vehicles, he warned.

Engineer Aamir Khattak had directed the traffic police and Secretary Regional Transport Authority to check fitness certificates of public transport and also monitor speeding and overloading, he informed.

