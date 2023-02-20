UrduPoint.com

Admin Foils 10 Bids To Smuggle 4595 Wheat, Flour Bags

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Admin foils 10 bids to smuggle 4595 wheat, flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Monday foiled 10 bids to smuggle 4595 wheat and flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 10 drivers namely Akram, Irfan, Bilal, Ahsan, Irfan, Sabaz Ali, islam, Saminullah, Shakeel and Shah Nawaz and recovered 3395 flour and 1200 wheat bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

He said, 25 bids were foiled during the last three days and teams recovered 15,430 wheat, flour and fine flour (maida) bags from the possession of the arrested accused.

