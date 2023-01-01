UrduPoint.com

Admin Foils 10 Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour; Recovers 3795 Bags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Admin foils 10 bids to smuggle wheat, flour; recovers 3795 bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling 10 bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 3795 bags here during the last seven days.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 10 drivers besides recovering 3795 wheat, flour and fine flour bags.

Superintendent of Police said, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against wheat smugglers.

The spokesman said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

