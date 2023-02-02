UrduPoint.com

Admin Foils 11 Bids To Smuggle 7203 Flour Bags, 28,765 Tons Wheat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Admin foils 11 bids to smuggle 7203 flour bags, 28,765 tons wheat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled 11 bids to smuggle 7,203 wheat flour and 28,765 tons wheat, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police in Potohar Divison conducted raids and rounded up the accused namely Samiullah, Khalid, Naveed, Javed and Usama on recovery of 1955 wheat flour bags while Saddar Wah police held Umar with 2500 flour bags. Taxila police also rounded up Ghulam Zameer for carrying 98 flour bags.

Rawat and Mandra police in their operations conducted in Saddar Division areas against wheat smugglers managed to arrest four namely Hidayatullah, Umar, Munir and Tariq, recovered 2,710 wheat flour bags and 28,765 tons of wheat from their possession.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour and wheat out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

395

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

1 hour ago
 Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

2 hours ago
 WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

3 hours ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

3 hours ago
 Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.