Admin foils 11 bids to smuggle 7203 flour bags, 28,765 tons wheat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled 11 bids to smuggle 7,203 wheat flour and 28,765 tons wheat, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police in Potohar Divison conducted raids and rounded up the accused namely Samiullah, Khalid, Naveed, Javed and Usama on recovery of 1955 wheat flour bags while Saddar Wah police held Umar with 2500 flour bags. Taxila police also rounded up Ghulam Zameer for carrying 98 flour bags.

Rawat and Mandra police in their operations conducted in Saddar Division areas against wheat smugglers managed to arrest four namely Hidayatullah, Umar, Munir and Tariq, recovered 2,710 wheat flour bags and 28,765 tons of wheat from their possession.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour and wheat out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

