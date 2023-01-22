Admin foils 12 bids to smuggle 6880 wheat, flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled 12 bids to smuggle 6880 wheat and flour bags during last seven days.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 12 drivers on recovery of 6880 wheat and flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said Rawalpindi District Food Department was ensuring the supply of nearly 37,000 wheat flour bags on daily basis in various markets and bazaars across the district as 74 wheat flour sale points were set up in different areas of the district to facilitate the citizens and ensure regular supply of the flour on subsidized rates.

The spokesman said earlier, 60 wheat flour sale points were set up by the administration while on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan the number of the sale points was enhanced to 74 in different areas of Rawalpindi including city, cantt. and saddar.

He informed that all the flour mills of the district were directed to supply 500 each subsidized wheat flour bags weighing 10 kg to the citizens daily.

He said the district administration teams were also monitoring the supply of wheat flour and action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators of the order.

In line with the directives of the district administration, the food department had launched a crackdown on flour mills for not providing the required quota, he added.

"The food department was taking action against hoarders and those involved in the cartelisation of wheat causing a price hike as we have a surplus of agricultural commodities in the Rawalpindi division," he added.

Responding to a question, he said there was no flour shortage in the district, adding an ample quantity of flour was available at all sale points.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of the Rawalpindi division were being monitored 24/7 to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

