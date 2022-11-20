UrduPoint.com

Admin Foils 14 Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour; Confiscates 8,580 Bags

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Admin foils 14 bids to smuggle wheat, flour; confiscates 8,580 bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling 14 bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 8,580 bags during the last seven days.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 14 drivers who were trying to illegally ship wheat and flour out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

The administration succeeded to intercept 14 vehicles besides seizing 8580 wheat and flour bags.

The authorities had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi had instructed the authorities to monitor the movement of wheat around the clock and take strict action by the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of the Rawalpindi division were being monitored 24/7 to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

